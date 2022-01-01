Mac and cheese in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Rock City Dogs
HOT DOGS
Rock City Dogs
3 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|FLEETWOOD MAC & CHEESE
|$12.00
RCD cheese sauce, black pepper crumb
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$11.00
Creamy five cheese mac & cheese bites with pieces of bacon and finished with maytag aioli.
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with mac & cheese, melted cheddar cheese and finished with fig jam.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.95