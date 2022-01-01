Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

HOT DOGS

Rock City Dogs

3 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLEETWOOD MAC & CHEESE$12.00
RCD cheese sauce, black pepper crumb
More about Rock City Dogs
Mac & Cheese Bites image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese Bites$11.00
Creamy five cheese mac & cheese bites with pieces of bacon and finished with maytag aioli.
Mac & Cheese Burger$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with mac & cheese, melted cheddar cheese and finished with fig jam.
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

