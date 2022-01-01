Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mussels in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Mussels
Bay Shore restaurants that serve mussels
Le Dock
60 Bay Walk, Fire Island
No reviews yet
Steamed Mussels
$19.00
white wine-garlic broth
PEI Mussels
$19.00
White wine-garlic broth
More about Le Dock
Ita Kitchen
45 W. Main St., Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Spicy Pesto Mussels
$16.00
P.E.I Mussels, Cherry Peppers, Basil Pesto, Touch of Cream, Toasted Breadcrumbs
More about Ita Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore
Waffles
Ravioli
Fajitas
Pies
Cheese Fries
Chili
Bean Burritos
Chicken Tenders
More near Bay Shore to explore
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Commack
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1815 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(919 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1467 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston