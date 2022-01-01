Nachos in Bay Shore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$16.00
Shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde & salsa roja, HM chipotle queso, black beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Salsa Nachos$8.96
Served with chips, nacho cheese, shredded chicken, salsa and sour cream.
Grill Chicken Nachos$10.05
Served with chips, nacho cheese, Grilled chicken, Guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Cheese Nachos$7.85
Served with chips, nacho cheese, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
