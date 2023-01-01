Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rigatoni in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Rigatoni
Bay Shore restaurants that serve rigatoni
Le Dock
60 Bay Walk, Fire Island
No reviews yet
Rigatoni & Sausage
$32.00
broccoli rabe, crumbled sweet sausage, Calabrian chili, garlic oil Brodino
More about Le Dock
Ita Kitchen
45 W. Main St., Bay Shore
No reviews yet
ITA Spicy Rigatoni
$28.00
More about Ita Kitchen
