Rigatoni in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve rigatoni

Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni & Sausage$32.00
broccoli rabe, crumbled sweet sausage, Calabrian chili, garlic oil Brodino
More about Le Dock
Consumer pic

 

Ita Kitchen

45 W. Main St., Bay Shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ITA Spicy Rigatoni$28.00
More about Ita Kitchen

