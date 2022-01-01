Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve salmon

Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Crudo$24.00
Soy, shrimp cracker, coconut
More about Le Dock
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Burrito$11.90
Served with rice, pico de gallo, grilled salmon, spinach, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Salmon Sauce 2oz$0.50
More about Taco Guacamole

