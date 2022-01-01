Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Salmon
Bay Shore restaurants that serve salmon
Le Dock
60 Bay Walk, Fire Island
No reviews yet
Salmon Crudo
$24.00
Soy, shrimp cracker, coconut
More about Le Dock
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
Avg 4.4
(663 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Burrito
$11.90
Served with rice, pico de gallo, grilled salmon, spinach, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Salmon Sauce 2oz
$0.50
More about Taco Guacamole
Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore
Pretzels
Steak Sandwiches
Tacos
Grilled Steaks
Grilled Chicken
Salad Wrap
Mahi Mahi
Sliders
More near Bay Shore to explore
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Commack
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1326 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston