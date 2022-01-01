Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
3 tacos per order.
Citrus-seared shrimp, avocado, shredded green cabbage & mango slaw, homemade sweet chile sauce, cilantro, lime
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Grill Shrimp Taco$3.97
One grilled shrimp taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.35
Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole
Item pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Fresh shrimp seasoned with chipotle and a hint of cinnamon. Topped with coconut mango salsa & shredded red cabbage.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

