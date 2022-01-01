Shrimp tacos in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
3 tacos per order.
Citrus-seared shrimp, avocado, shredded green cabbage & mango slaw, homemade sweet chile sauce, cilantro, lime
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Single Grill Shrimp Taco
|$3.97
One grilled shrimp taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
|Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.35
Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.