Sliders in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve sliders
HOT DOGS
Rock City Dogs
3 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|SLADE CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$14.00
buttermilk fried, pickle, spicy cajun-mayo, potato chips
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Pesto Chicken Sliders
|$14.00
Grilled pesto chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and roasted peppers.
|Short Rib Sliders
|$16.00
Slow braised short rib topped with mozzarella cheese, a creamy horseradish sauce and frizzled onions.
|Chicken Milanese Sliders
|$14.00
Two lightly breaded and fried chicken cutlets topped with prosciutto, melted mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.