Sliders in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve sliders

HOT DOGS

Rock City Dogs

3 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SLADE CHICKEN SLIDERS$14.00
buttermilk fried, pickle, spicy cajun-mayo, potato chips
More about Rock City Dogs
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sliders$14.00
Grilled pesto chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato and roasted peppers.
Short Rib Sliders$16.00
Slow braised short rib topped with mozzarella cheese, a creamy horseradish sauce and frizzled onions.
Chicken Milanese Sliders$14.00
Two lightly breaded and fried chicken cutlets topped with prosciutto, melted mozzarella and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

