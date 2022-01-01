Steak salad in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve steak salad
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$10.96
Grilled Steak with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Steak
|$21.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.