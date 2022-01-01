Steak sandwiches in Bay Shore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean BBQ Steak Sandwich$19.00
Marinated charred short ribs, homemade kimchi, spicy aioli, toasted Manteca bread
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Steak Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Sliced skirt steak topped with sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, avocado and red onions. Drizzled with a chipotle aioli sauce on ciabatta bread.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

