Steak sandwiches in Bay Shore

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE
|Korean BBQ Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
Marinated charred short ribs, homemade kimchi, spicy aioli, toasted Manteca bread
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Sliced skirt steak topped with sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, avocado and red onions. Drizzled with a chipotle aioli sauce on ciabatta bread.