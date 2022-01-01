Tacos in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve tacos
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
70 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|Carnitas Tacos 3
|$13.50
Roasted pork shoulder and belly, salsa verde, salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
|Pollo Tacos 3
|$12.00
Chile marinated roasted chicken, salsa roja, guacamole, hot sauce, onion, cilantro
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE
|Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Braised short rib, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, Mexican consomme (Birria broth)
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$10.50
Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
|Single Grill Shrimp Taco
|$3.70
One grilled shrimp taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
|Order Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.25
Three grilled Chicken tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.