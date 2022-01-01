Tacos in Bay Shore

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails image

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails

70 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.3 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Tacos 3$13.50
Roasted pork shoulder and belly, salsa verde, salsa arbol, onion, cilantro
Pollo Tacos 3$12.00
Chile marinated roasted chicken, salsa roja, guacamole, hot sauce, onion, cilantro
More about Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
Birria Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Tacos$16.00
Braised short rib, onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, Mexican consomme (Birria broth)
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Order Grilled Shrimp Tacos$10.50
Three grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Single Grill Shrimp Taco$3.70
One grilled shrimp taco with lettuce, pico de gallo, a homemade sauce and cheese.
Order Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.25
Three grilled Chicken tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole
Item pic

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marinated Steak Tacos$18.00
Marinated steak topped with fried onions, gorgonzola cheese and bacon jam. Drizzled with a chimichurri sauce.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

