Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

Come visit us for Takeout Beer & Food - updates on menu daily

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

112 Harding St.

Boneless Chicken
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.95
Becky Likes The Smell$13.99
A dangerously crushable Double IPA. Juicy, malty and aromatic this east coast meets west coast Double IPA is loaded with flavor, low in bitterness and packed with 4 late hop additions of Jarrylo, Azacca, Mosaic and Citra. Sip it slow and savor the complex flavors and subtle hints of tropical fruit, pear, spice, melon, pine, and citrus. 10% abv.
Cali Veggie Burger$15.95
Buffalo Mac and Cheese$15.95
Smash Burger$10.95
Giant Bavarian Spent Grain Pretzel$10.95
Classic Poutine$11.95
Slainte$13.99
Slainte is a classic Irish stout with a rich creamy head. The combination of pale malt, roasted barley and classic hops create a slightly sweet and roasted malty aroma. An experience for the senses. “First drunk with the eyes” its ruby-black color and unique taste are incomparable. Light in body, the well-balanced roasted malt flavors give way to a smooth dry finish. 4.5%abv
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

112 Harding St.

Worcester MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
