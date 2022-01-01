Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

Slainte is a classic Irish stout with a rich creamy head. The combination of pale malt, roasted barley and classic hops create a slightly sweet and roasted malty aroma. An experience for the senses. “First drunk with the eyes” its ruby-black color and unique taste are incomparable. Light in body, the well-balanced roasted malt flavors give way to a smooth dry finish. 4.5%abv

