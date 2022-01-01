Go
Toast

Bay Street Grille

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

1341 Bay Street Unit E • $$

Avg 3.8 (486 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1341 Bay Street Unit E

Florence OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom

No reviews yet

Traditional English Tearoom with an old European cafe style coffee and tea bar. We serve High Tea and pub fare along with fresh baked treats from scratch. We also have a gift shop with unique imports from the U.K. Beautiful little place that you will fall in love with. See you at the tearoom.

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

No reviews yet

Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.

Frank's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crabby's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Crabby's uses fresh premium products from local vendors and suppliers. Everything is made just for you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston