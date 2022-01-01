Bay Street Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
1341 Bay Street Unit E • $$
Location
1341 Bay Street Unit E
Florence OR
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lovejoy's Restaurant & Tearoom
Traditional English Tearoom with an old European cafe style coffee and tea bar. We serve High Tea and pub fare along with fresh baked treats from scratch. We also have a gift shop with unique imports from the U.K. Beautiful little place that you will fall in love with. See you at the tearoom.
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.
Frank's
Crabby's Bar and Grill
Crabby's uses fresh premium products from local vendors and suppliers. Everything is made just for you.