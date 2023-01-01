Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Bay Village
/
Bay Village
/
Cake
Bay Village restaurants that serve cake
Bay Diner - Bay Village
660 Dover Center Road, Bay Village
Avg 4.3
(605 reviews)
Two Eggs & Bay Cakes
$6.29
Bay Cake Special
$8.99
Bay Cakes (2)
$4.59
More about Bay Diner - Bay Village
Quinn's Kitchen and Bar
25517 Eaton Way, Bay Village
No reviews yet
Lava Cake
$8.00
More about Quinn's Kitchen and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Village
Greek Salad
Cheeseburgers
More near Bay Village to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Elyria
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(819 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(443 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston