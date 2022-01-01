Go
Bayberry Beer Hall

381 West Fountain Street

Popular Items

Burger$18.00
Weatherlow grass fed beef blended w/ mushrooms, supreme sauce, cheddar cheese, butter lettuce, fries, milk bun
Smoked Bluefish Paté$9.00
house crackers
Banana Eggrolls$8.00
peanut butter blondie, strawberry coulis, whipped cream
Seared Gnocchi$22.00
braised RI lamb, peas, asparagus, mint, pistachio
Shrimp + Grits$22.00
heirloom blue corn grits, New Orleans BBQ sauce, bell peppers, scallion GF
Wasabi Deviled Eggs$7.00
togarashi
Grilled Brassicas$14.00
sauce choron, parmesan crisps, lemon GF (V Avail.)
Sourdough Pretzel$5.00
w/ mustard butter
Dumplings$15.00
shrimp + pork filling, laksa curry, fried tofu crisps, pickled fresno chilis, xo sauce, cilantro, mint
Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
fried chicken breast, IPA hot sauce, mayo, butter lettuce, fries, milk bun
Location

381 West Fountain Street

Providence RI

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
