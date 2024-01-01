Bayfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bayfield restaurants
More about Texas Ty’s Smoke Train BBQ - @ LePlatts Pond
Texas Ty’s Smoke Train BBQ - @ LePlatts Pond
311 County Road 501, Bayfield
|Popular items
|Soda
|$3.00
Assorted sodas for purchase.
|Fish & Chips - Wednesday Only
|$0.00
Beer battered cod with french fries. Comes with lemon wedge, tarter sauce and malt vinegar.
|Loaded Fry
|$14.00
French Fry base with homemade Mac-n-Cheese and your choice of meat on top.
More about Mill Street Bistro - 135 W. Mill Street
Mill Street Bistro - 135 W. Mill Street
135 W. Mill Street, Bayfield