Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bayfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Bayfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bayfield

Must-try Bayfield restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Legends Bar and Grill

37600 Onigamiing Dr, Bayfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Legends Traditional 1/3lb Burger$9.50
Classic, juicy, all beef patty.
Grand Slam Breakfast$10.00
2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, or ham, and toast.
Cheese Curds$7.50
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese breaded and deep fried.
More about Legends Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Pier Plaza

1 Rittenhouse Avenue, Bayfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Strips$8.99
Chicken Tenders Served with Celery
1/2 lb Chicken Wings$11.99
1/2 Pound of Chicken Wings with Side of Celery
Hamburger$15.50
Grilled Hamburger on Artisan BUn
More about Pier Plaza
Main pic

 

St. James Social - 200 Rittenhouse Ave

200 Rittenhouse Ave, Bayfield

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about St. James Social - 200 Rittenhouse Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bayfield

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Map

More near Bayfield to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston