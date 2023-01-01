Bayfield restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bayfield restaurants
More about Legends Bar and Grill
Legends Bar and Grill
37600 Onigamiing Dr, Bayfield
|Popular items
|Legends Traditional 1/3lb Burger
|$9.50
Classic, juicy, all beef patty.
|Grand Slam Breakfast
|$10.00
2 eggs, choice of bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, or ham, and toast.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.50
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese breaded and deep fried.
More about Pier Plaza
Pier Plaza
1 Rittenhouse Avenue, Bayfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$8.99
Chicken Tenders Served with Celery
|1/2 lb Chicken Wings
|$11.99
1/2 Pound of Chicken Wings with Side of Celery
|Hamburger
|$15.50
Grilled Hamburger on Artisan BUn
More about St. James Social - 200 Rittenhouse Ave
St. James Social - 200 Rittenhouse Ave
200 Rittenhouse Ave, Bayfield