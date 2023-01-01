Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Bayfield
/
Bayfield
/
Chili
Bayfield restaurants that serve chili
Legends Bar and Grill
37600 Onigamiing Dr, Bayfield
No reviews yet
Cup Chili
$4.00
Bowl Chili
$6.00
More about Legends Bar and Grill
Pier Plaza
1 Rittenhouse Avenue, Bayfield
No reviews yet
Bowl Of Chili
$6.00
More about Pier Plaza
