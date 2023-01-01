Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bayfield

Go
Bayfield restaurants
Toast

Bayfield restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Legends Bar and Grill

37600 Onigamiing Dr, Bayfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup Chili$4.00
Bowl Chili$6.00
More about Legends Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Pier Plaza

1 Rittenhouse Avenue, Bayfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Of Chili$6.00
More about Pier Plaza

Browse other tasty dishes in Bayfield

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Tacos

Map

More near Bayfield to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston