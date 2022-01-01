Go
The Bay House Cakery

Take a look and order some delicious goodies! I happily accept special requests.
bayhousecakery@gmail.com

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Sugar unfilled Malasadas
Like the classic but with cinnamon....
Dark Chocolate Ganache Filled Malasada Donuts
Smooth Dark Chocolate Ganache filling, Absolutely Decadent!
Ube Creme Filled Malasada
Ube Creme Patisserie + Rolled in Ube Sugar, topped with a Meringue Heart
Guava Jam Filled Malasada Donuts
Tropical Guava Jam
Vanilla Bean Cream Filled Malasadas
Vanilla Bean speckled Creme Patissiere, simply delicious
Random Assorted Dozen$48.00
For those of you who like a surprise! This is our special assortment of featured flavors, special requests not guaranteed.
Guava Cream Filled Malasada Donuts
Tropical guava cream
Try Em All 6 pack$24.00
A Special box of 6 Malasadas
Cappuccino - Butterscotch Creme - Londong Fog - Passionfruit Curd - Guava Jam - Strawberry Jam
>>>No substitutions, simply 1 of each<<<
Classic Malasadas (unfilled)
Classic Hawaiian sweet donut puff rolled in sugar, no filling needed
Location

2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD

Castro Valley CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
