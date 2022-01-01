Go
Toast

Bay House

Come in and enjoy!

6 Sassafrass Pier

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6 Sassafrass Pier

Erie PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flagship City Food Hall - Straw Hat Sundae Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Que Abides

No reviews yet

We are a food truck so we are rarely in the same spot. Please check social media for today's location. Toast often has the wrong address listed for us.

Perry's Tavern

No reviews yet

Fresh Dough, Fresh Sauce, Imported Cheeses, Premium Toppings, Whole Lotta Love, Whole Lotta Attitude

Flagship City Food Hall - Shawarma Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston