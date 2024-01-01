Pies in Bayonne
Bayonne restaurants that serve pies
Corner Square
956 Broadway, Bayonne
|Gluten Free Plain 14in
|$17.50
|Tartufo Pie
|$24.50
Mozzarella, roasted cremini mushrooms, ricotta & truffle oil
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
East Coast Catering & Cafe
769 Avenue A, Bayonne
|Shepard's Pie
|$11.95
OUR CLASSIC HOMEMADE MEATLOAF STUFFED W/MASHED POTATOES, PEAS & CARROTS IN A PUFFED PASTRY
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.95
CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST & FRESH VEGETABLES COOKED IN A CREAM SAUCE IN OUR HOMEMADE CRUST