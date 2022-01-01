Go
Bayou Bakery

Sharing the Culture and Community of Southern Foodways

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100 • $

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)

Popular Items

Bayou BLT$10.00
Benton's bacon, oven-cured tomatoes, greens, mayo, toasted white bread
Breakfast Sandwich$2.25
IF YOU DO NOT SELECT THE FILLING IT WILL NOT BE INCLUDED!!!! Light, Buttery, Tender Proper Southern Biscuit OR fluffy and soft milk roll. Eggs are only offered scrambled with milk. No modifications please. (if you would like double of anything, please add a SIDE of the item to your cart. We cannot accept requests that do not have the addition added to the original order).
Croissant$3.50
Ham & Cheese croissants and Almond croissants are only available on weekends!
Mr. T$8.50
Shaved all natural turkey, tender greens, pepper jack cheese, creole aioli, toasted honey grain
Avocado Benedict$8.00
Crispy tater tots, oven cured tomato, fresh avocado, lazy man's hollandaise, poached egg.
Latte$3.75
Your choice of milk over our house espresso.
Beignets$3.00
The Donut of New Orleans, 3 per order, fried in 100% Peanut Oil
The Muff-A-Lotta$10.00
Salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, olive salad, warm toasted sesame seed Italian roll
TUE PICK UP ONLY Bayou Bakery King Cake$45.00
MON/TUE PICK UP ONLY. Any orders placed outside of this window will not be fulfilled. Incorrectly placed orders will be immediately canceled. [serves for 14-16]
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100

Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

