Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Baytown
  • /
  • Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights
Consumer picView gallery

Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5003 Garth Rd

Baytown, TX 77521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5003 Garth Rd, Baytown TX 77521

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
BUD's BBQ - 4505 Garth Rd
orange star2.0 • 7
4505 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Nara Thai - Baytown
orange starNo Reviews
4505 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
Pho House Brews & More
orange starNo Reviews
4216 Decker Dr Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
Black Bayou Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1930 Garth Road Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
Someburger - 1002 DECKER DR
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1002 DECKER DR Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baytown

Someburger - 1002 DECKER DR
orange star4.4 • 1,058
1002 DECKER DR Baytown, TX 77520
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 064 - Baytown
orange star4.6 • 927
6503 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
The Barn Whiskey Bar - 6910 FM 3180 RD
orange star4.6 • 350
6910 FM 3180 RD Baytown, TX 77523
View restaurantnext
El Mana Taqueria
orange star4.8 • 27
4314 Hugh Echols Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Baytown

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston