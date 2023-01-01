Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
5003 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Menu
Popular Items
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch and more Original Buffalo Sauce.
Hand battered tossed in your favorite flavor, with any dip. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Wings
Appetizer
Great queso is a great starter.
Fried mozzarela sprinkled with Paemesan, served with marinada and Ranch.
Fried pickles sprinkled with parmesan, served wirh ranch.
Your choise of 3: fried broccoli, fried mushrooms, mac and cheese wedges, fried cheese, or pickles chips.
Creamy fried mac and cheese sprinkled with parmesan, served with Ranch.
Sprinkled wirh Parmesan, served with Ranch.
Sprinkled wirh Parmesan, served with Ranch.
Fried jalapenos sprinkled with Parmesan, served with Ranch.
A bed of tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, jlapenos, pico de gallo, queso, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
Fries Rings
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with grilled Littles, pico de gallo, queso and Cilantro LimeRanch.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries covered in Chili and Cheese.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Honey BBQ Sauce and topped with crispy onions strings, Cheddar Cheese, Honey BBQ Sauce and Ranch.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.
1/2 onion rings and 1/2 fries.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries topped with hot dogs, chili, cheese, and onions.
Homemade and hand breaded with BBQ sauce.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with chili, queso, Ranch, pico de gallo and bacon bits.
Your choice of straight, curly or waffle fries with Littles tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and topped with Ranch and more Original Buffalo Sauce.
Boneless
Salads
Grilled or fried Littles on lettuce, bacon, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese and croutons.
Grilled Littles on Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan Cheese and croutons.
Grilled Littles, pico, corn, Cheddar Cheese, topped with tortillas strips and Cilantro Lime Ranch.
Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, tomato, egg, Monterrey jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons.
Tenders
Littles
Tenders Meals
Dips
Wing Sauces
Seafood
6 jumbo shrimp tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce and served with Ranch.
10 jumbo shrimp served with straight fries and our veggie medley.
3 fish fillets, 4 jumbo shrimp, 2 jalapeno cheese stuffed shrimp, 2 crab cakes, 2 hushpuppies, and 1 side.
6 jumbo shrimp, lettuce , tomato and onion on a toasted Fresh roll. Served with your choise of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Fried fish served with fries and tartar sauce.
Sandwiches Wraps
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your favorite flavor.
Grilled chicken breast with white American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, bacon, and tomato.
Bacon, turkey, ham, lettuce, Swiss, cheddar and tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and Swiss with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread.
2 dogs with chili, cheese, mustard and onions. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly, or Waffle Fries.
Fried chicken breast, ham, Swiss Cheese, pickles, and mustard. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly, or Waffle Fries.
Grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack Cheese, avocado, onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Avocado Ranch. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Sliced ribeye, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, mayo and white American cheese on a Hoagie.
Fried or grilled chicken breast, tossed in our Original Buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato with Ranch.
Burgers
2 all-beef patties, and fried chicken breast tossed in our Original Buffalo Sauce, American and Blue Cheese, pickles and onion straws on our Sourdough Bun.
1/2# turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard and pickles on a whole wheat bun.
2 all-beef patties, Pepper jack Cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, and Jalapeno Ranch.
2 all-beef patties, Cheddar Cheese, ham, bacon, Cholula mayo, and a fried egg.
2 all-beef patties tossed in Blazzin' BBQ, Cheddar Cheese , bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion straws, and Blazzin' BBQ on our Sourdough Bun.
2 all-beef patties, Swiss Cheese, grilled mushrooms, and Southwest Sauce.
2 all-beef patties, American Cheese, caramelized onion, and Southwest Sauce. Served on Texas Toast.
2 all-beef patties, Monterrey Jack Cheese, avocado, onion, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and Avocado Ranch.
Other Stuff
Grilled or fried fish, pico de gallo and cabbage in corn (or flour upon request) tortillas, topped with Cilantro Lime Ranch. Served with black beans and cilantro rice.
Grilled chicken and pasta in our spicy homemade Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Grilled chicken served on a bed of cilantro rice and 2 sides.
Bacon, grilled chicken, fresh pico, and monterey jack, with sour cream, salsa and chips.
Flatbread Pizzas
Oval flatbread, honey BBQ sauce, grilled Littles, red onion, ranch, monterey jack cheese.
Oval flatbread, marinara, pepperoni and monterey jack cheese.
Sides
Desserts
A fresh baked chocolate chip cookie served hot with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup.
4 Mini chimichangas filled with raspberry cheesecake. Topped with powdered sugar.
A fresh baked brownie with walnuts served hot with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup.
Family Deals
Samplers
Kids Meals
A grilled cheese sandwich.
A golden corn dog.
A cheese or pepperoni flatbread pizza.
A kid sized burger topped with American Cheese.
Bite size bits of hand breaded chicken.
A bowl of mac and cheese.
Lunch Box
Lunch
Fried fish served with fries, and tartar sauce.
2 all-beef patties, tomato, pickles, onions, lettuce, and mayo. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Hand battered or naked tossed in your favorite flavor, with any dip. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Hand battered tossed in your favorite flavor, with any dip. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and Swiss with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread.
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in your favorite flavor.
Bacon, grilled chicken, fresh pico, and monterey jack, with sour cream, salsa and chips.
Grilled or fried Littles on lettuce, bacon, egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar and croutons.
Grilled chicken and pasta in our spicy homemade Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Hand battered or naked tossed in your favorite flavor, with any dip. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly or Waffle Fries.
2 dogs with chili, cheese, mustard and onions. Served with your choice of Straight, Curly, or Waffle Fries.
Party Platters
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5003 Garth Rd, Baytown TX 77521
