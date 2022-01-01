Go
Bayou on the Beach Steamers & Mercantile

Bayou on the Beach's newest addition, Steamers & Mercantile, is located right next door to our Cafe & Oyster Bar, at 11115 Hutchison Blvd. We hope to serve our locals and out of town guests with our Steamed Seafood Menu and many grab and go items to be able to take home, to the beach, to your meeting or wherever you are headed and enjoy our Cajun Cuisine on the go! Also, we have curated a fun selection of gifts and home decor that everyone should enjoy.
Come to the Bayou and pass a good time!
11115 Huchinson Blvd.

Popular Items

Cajun Steamed Pealed & Deveined Shrimp Combo$20.00
3 Pounder Served with Seasoned Corn & Potatoes$68.00
1 lb each Cajun Shrimp, Royal Red Shrimp, Snow Crab Legs.
Served with Corn & Potatoes
Serves 3-5
Hushpuppies (6)$5.00
Snow Crab Combo$41.00
Royal Red Shrimp Combo$23.00
Royal Red Shrimp$20.00
Corn & Red Potatoes$3.00
Snow Crab$40.00
Cajun Steamed Pealed & Deveined Shrimp$18.00
You Pick Two Combo$24.00
Location

Panama City Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

