The Bayou

We've brought Southern Hospitality to the heart of Bethlehem, Pa. Our focus is on the guest experience. As you approach our front door we want the sounds of New Orleans to transport you. Relax when you're with us, this is like a meal at Big Momma's house plenty of flavor, plenty of love, plenty of leftovers. Welcome Home!

702 Hawthorne Road

Popular Items

Fried Chix Sandwich$16.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, House Pimento Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles. Served with Fresh Cut Fries
Nashville Style (+$1) add Nashville hot sauce and switch Pimento Cheese to Pimento Ranch
Nashville Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Mac n Cheese mixed with our Nashville Hot fried chicken & broccoli
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, Sweet Potato Mash, House Pickles
Cornbread$10.00
Three (3) pieces of Cast iron skillet baked cornbread served with whipped honey butter
Bayou Mac n' Cheese$16.00
Smoked ham hock, cave aged cheddar, fontina, sweet peas
Gumbo$9.00
Andouille & chicken. Served with white rice.
Hush Puppies$11.00
Jalapeño, Aged Cheddar, Herb Chimichurri
Chicken & Waffles$23.00
Belgian Waffle, Spicy Maple Syrup on the side, Pickled Fruit
Brisket Po' Boy$16.00
Aged Cheddar, Shallot Marmalade, Cabbage Slaw, Marinated Tomatoes. Served with Fresh Cut Fries
Brisket Mac n' Cheese$18.00
Mac n Cheese mixed with house smoked brisket & blistered tomatoes
Location

Bethlehem PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
