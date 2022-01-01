Go
The Bayou

Southern Kitchen & Bar located on the circle in Easton.

64 Centre Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buttermilk Fried Chicken$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, sweet mashed and house pickles
Beignets$10.00
Brown sugar beignets topped with powdered sugar and served with creme anglaise
Cornbread$10.00
Local Honey Butter, Sea Salt
Fried Chix Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken thigh, house made pimento cheese, bread & butter pickles
Hush Puppies$11.00
Aged Cheddar & Jalapeño Hush Puppies served with an Herb Chimichurri
Jambalaya$30.00
Crawfish, Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage & Rice
Bayou Mac$16.00
Smoked Ham Hock, Cave Aged Cheddar, Fontina, Sweet Peas
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Nashville hot oil, pimento ranch, slaw
Brisket Po$16.00
Aged cheddar, shallot marmalade, cabbage slaw, marinated tomatoes
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$23.00
Nashville hot oil, sweet mash, house pickles, white bread
Location

Easton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
