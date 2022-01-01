The Bayou
Southern Kitchen & Bar located on the circle in Easton.
64 Centre Square
Popular Items
Location
64 Centre Square
Easton PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mesa PA
Come in and enjoy!
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sette Luna
Cozy, candle lit tables. Warm, inviting servers. The roar and dancing light of the pizza oven. Warm summer nights at outside tables. A deep, dark wine cellar for private parties. This is Sette Luna.
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
A New England-style clam shack and seafood market in the heart of the Lehigh Valley from Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea.