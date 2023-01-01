Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bayport restaurants you'll love

Bayport restaurants
  • Bayport

Bayport's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Bayport restaurants

Satelite Pizza image

 

Satelite Pizza and Catering

799 Montauk Hwy, Bayport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
lg. Special House Salad$13.00
Zeppoles (QTY)$1.00
Regular Slice$3.00
More about Satelite Pizza and Catering
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Pizzeria of Bayport

606 Montauk hwy, Bayport

Avg 4.8 (524 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE Salad$14.95
Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes,
Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese
Buffalo Knots$0.00
Knots Tossed in our Specially Formulated Buffalo Sauce. These are Special.
Garlic Knots$0.00
No Order is Complete Without Them
More about The Pizzeria of Bayport
People's Pub - 291 Bayport Ave

291 Bayport Ave, Bayport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about People's Pub - 291 Bayport Ave

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bayport

Fried Ravioli

Meat Pies

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Ravioli

Cannolis

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

