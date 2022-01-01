Go
Toast

Bayside Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

125 Sconticut Neck Road • $

Avg 4.1 (293 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

125 Sconticut Neck Road

Fairhaven MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ice House Sports Bar

No reviews yet

THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN.

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pasta House

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Pasta House!
ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing The Pasta House!

Port Royal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston