Bayside Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
125 Sconticut Neck Road • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
125 Sconticut Neck Road
Fairhaven MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ice House Sports Bar
THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN.
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
The Pasta House
Welcome to The Pasta House!
ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing The Pasta House!
Port Royal
Come in and enjoy!