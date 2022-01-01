Bayside restaurants you'll love

Go
Bayside restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bayside

Bayside's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Bayside restaurants

Press 195 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Press 195

4011 Bell Blvd, Bayside

Avg 4.6 (4820 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Belgian Fries$8.00
Hand cut and double cooked for the ultimate fry. Try them once and you will be hooked... (serves 2)
Specialty Sauces
Homemade Specialty Sauces
#43 - Hawaiian Chicken$14.00
Crispy Panko breaded chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, bacon, Monterey Jack, and chipotle mayo
More about Press 195
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer image

 

Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Clams$17.95
Clams on the Half Shell with Seasoned  Breadcrumbs and Lemon Sauce
Penne Vodka$19.95
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad$17.95
On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans  and Raspberry Vinaigrette
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Bayside chicken lovers image

 

Bayside chicken lovers

215-9 Northern Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
F3-Whole Chicken & Whole Rack of Ribs w/4 Sides$48.50
Whole Chicken$16.50
F1-Whole Chicken w/3 Sides$24.00
More about Bayside chicken lovers
42-38 Bell Blvd image

 

42-38 Bell Blvd

42-38 Bell BLvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 42-38 Bell Blvd
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria 35

213-15 35th Ave., Bayside

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne alla Vodka$18.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.00
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
More about Trattoria 35
Consumer pic

 

La Mezcla

201-09 Northern Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Mezcla
Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Bayside to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Bayside to explore

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Great Neck

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Queens Village

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston