Bayside restaurants you'll love
Bayside's top cuisines
Must-try Bayside restaurants
More about Press 195
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Press 195
4011 Bell Blvd, Bayside
|Popular items
|Belgian Fries
|$8.00
Hand cut and double cooked for the ultimate fry. Try them once and you will be hooked... (serves 2)
|Specialty Sauces
Homemade Specialty Sauces
|#43 - Hawaiian Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Panko breaded chicken cutlet, grilled pineapple, bacon, Monterey Jack, and chipotle mayo
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside
|Popular items
|Baked Clams
|$17.95
Clams on the Half Shell with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and Lemon Sauce
|Penne Vodka
|$19.95
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
|Goat Cheese & Beet Salad
|$17.95
On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans and Raspberry Vinaigrette
More about Bayside chicken lovers
Bayside chicken lovers
215-9 Northern Blvd, Bayside
|Popular items
|F3-Whole Chicken & Whole Rack of Ribs w/4 Sides
|$48.50
|Whole Chicken
|$16.50
|F1-Whole Chicken w/3 Sides
|$24.00
More about 42-38 Bell Blvd
42-38 Bell Blvd
42-38 Bell BLvd, Bayside
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Trattoria 35
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria 35
213-15 35th Ave., Bayside
|Popular items
|Penne alla Vodka
|$18.00
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$20.00
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
More about La Mezcla
La Mezcla
201-09 Northern Blvd, Bayside