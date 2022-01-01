Bayside restaurants you'll love

Bayside restaurants
Bayside's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Chicken
Must-try Bayside restaurants

Press 195 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Press 195

4011 Bell Blvd, Bayside

Avg 4.6 (4820 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#39 - Grilled Chicken, Mozz, Roasted Red Peppers$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic vinegar
#13 - Mozzarella, Tomato, Maple Basil Pesto*$12.00
Sliced ripe tomato, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, and Press 195's famous pure maple syrup basil pesto*
195 Classic$16.00
Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and chipotle mayo
More about Press 195
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer image

 

Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$12.95
Classic-style Caesar with Pecorino Romano and  Croutons (no croutons on gluten free)
Penne Vodka$19.95
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad$17.95
On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans  and Raspberry Vinaigrette
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Bayside chicken lovers image

 

Bayside chicken lovers

215-9 Northern Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$12.50
F1-Whole Chicken w/3 Sides$24.00
F3-Whole Chicken & Whole Rack of Ribs w/4 Sides$48.50
More about Bayside chicken lovers
42-38 Bell Blvd image

 

42-38 Bell Blvd

42-38 Bell BLvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 42-38 Bell Blvd
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria 35

213-15 35th Ave., Bayside

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farfalle Alla 35$21.00
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.00
Farfalle Saffron$21.00
More about Trattoria 35

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bayside

Calamari

Chicken Parmesan

Penne

