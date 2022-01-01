Bayside bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bayside
More about Press 195
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Press 195
4011 Bell Blvd, Bayside
|Popular items
|#39 - Grilled Chicken, Mozz, Roasted Red Peppers
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic vinegar
|#13 - Mozzarella, Tomato, Maple Basil Pesto*
|$12.00
Sliced ripe tomato, fresh Mozzarella, fresh basil, and Press 195's famous pure maple syrup basil pesto*
|195 Classic
|$16.00
Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and chipotle mayo
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside
|Popular items
|Ceasar Salad
|$12.95
Classic-style Caesar with Pecorino Romano and Croutons (no croutons on gluten free)
|Penne Vodka
|$19.95
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
|Goat Cheese & Beet Salad
|$17.95
On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans and Raspberry Vinaigrette