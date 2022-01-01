Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Bayside
/
Bayside
/
Bayside
/
Cannolis
Bayside restaurants that serve cannolis
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside
No reviews yet
Gluten Free Cannoli GF
$9.50
Cannoli
$9.00
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria 35
213-15 35th Ave., Bayside
Avg 4.3
(990 reviews)
Cannoli
$7.00
More about Trattoria 35
Browse other tasty dishes in Bayside
Tortellini
Fettuccine Alfredo
Mussels
Chicken Parmesan
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
Gnocchi
Ravioli
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston