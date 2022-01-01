Chicken parmesan in Bayside

Chicken parmesan in
Chicken Parmesan
Bayside restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana
$29.95
Layered with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella Served with Penne Marinara
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria 35
213-15 35th Ave., Bayside
Avg 4.3
(990 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$24.00
More about Trattoria 35
