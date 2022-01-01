Chicken parmesan in Bayside

Go
Bayside restaurants
Toast

Bayside restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana image

 

Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$29.95
Layered with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella  Served with Penne Marinara
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria 35

213-15 35th Ave., Bayside

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
More about Trattoria 35

Browse other tasty dishes in Bayside

Calamari

Penne

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston