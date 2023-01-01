Gnocchi in Bayside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bayside restaurants that serve gnocchi
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside
No reviews yet
Gnocchi Bolognese
$22.95
Potato Pasta with Fresh Meat Sauce
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA
Trattoria 35
213-15 35th Ave., Bayside
Avg 4.3
(990 reviews)
Gnocchi Alla Caprese
$21.00
More about Trattoria 35
