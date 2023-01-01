Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Bayside

Go
Bayside restaurants
Toast

Bayside restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

39-38 Bell Boulevard, Bayside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$22.95
Potato Pasta with Fresh Meat Sauce
More about Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA

Trattoria 35

213-15 35th Ave., Bayside

Avg 4.3 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Alla Caprese$21.00
More about Trattoria 35

Browse other tasty dishes in Bayside

Tortellini

Calamari

Fettuccine Alfredo

Veal Parmesan

French Fries

Mussels

Cake

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (991 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston