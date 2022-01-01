Go
Bayside Restaurant

The best dinky little restaurant in the commonwealth!

1253 Horseneck Road

Popular Items

Special Cocktail$14.00
Lavender Lemonade$5.00
Half & Half$4.50
Maple Seafood Medley$28.00
Sweet NB sea scallops and sugar cane skewered shrimp chili rubbed and pan seared. Topped with our house made maple glaze. Served over wild rice with asparagus
Fisherman’s Platter$36.00
Generous portion of Fried Cod, Sweet Whole Belly Clams, NB Sea Scallops & Shrimp
Bayside Nuts, Goats & Greens$12.00
Mixed greens, honey roasted walnuts, fresh fruit, crumbled goat cheese & house made balsamic vinaigrette
Lemonade$4.50
Empire Soda$3.00
Baked Scrod$18.00
Fresh and flaky Cod with a delicate and simple butter-crumb topping
Fried Oyster Plate$24.00
East Coast, fresh-shucked oysters fried golden and crisp
Location

1253 Horseneck Road

Westport MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
