Go
Consumer pic

Bayside Riser

Open today 6:30 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

50486 US HWY 93

Polson, MT 59860

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm

Location

50486 US HWY 93, Polson MT 59860

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Oak’s Korean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pheasant Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saddlehorn Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Saddlehorn Bar & Grill is a waterside dining option along Flathead lake in Woods Bay, Montana. Offering beer, wine, cocktails and American bar-style food.

Pesca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bayside Riser

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston