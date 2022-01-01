Go
Bayside American Cafe

Online order schedule is open so orders can be picked up during restaurant hours.

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

98 Portland Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Home Fries *$14.00
Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, two eggs, three potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
Coffee By Design Iced$3.00
Custom Omelet$15.00
Create your own three egg omelet with four choices. Extra ingredients $1.25 ea. Three potato homefries, choice of homemade honey wheat or Tuscan white toast
Huevos Rancheros*$15.00
House-made red beans & rice, two eggs, scallions, house-made salsa, chipotle sour cream, guacamole, cheddar, and grilled flour tortilla
Louisiana Bayou Benedict*$18.00
Grilled andouille sausage, house-made corn cakes, two poached eggs, spicy Cajun Hollandaise
Classic French Toast
Dipped in a batter of eggs, cream, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, and griddled
Coffee By Design Hot 16oz$3.00
StrawberryCCFT
Our classic french toast topped sliced strawberry, cream cheese icing, and caramel sauce
House-made Corned Beef Hash*$22.00
Black Angus corned beef, three-potato home fries, onion, house blend of herbs and seasonings, two eggs any style. Choice of Tuscan white, honey wheat toast, English muffin
Cinnamon Bun Pancake SGL$7.00
Griddled with a swirl of cinnamon, drizzled cream cheese icing Staff & Guest Favorite!
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

98 Portland Street

Portland ME

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

