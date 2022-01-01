Baytown restaurants you'll love
BurgerIM
5623 Garth Rd., Baytown
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Milkshake
|Family Box
|$39.99
King's BBQ Baytown
4603 Garth Rd, Baytown
|Brisket
|$17.99
|Chopped BBQ
|$7.99
|Pork Ribs
|$17.99
BBQ
BUD's BBQ
4505 Garth Rd, Baytown
|Family Pack #2
|$62.99
|Ribeye SW W/Fries
|$10.99
|Pulled Pork SW
|$7.59
Cadillac Jack's
9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu
|Chorizo Potatoes Onions Jalapeños & Tomatoes
|$2.99
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$2.99
|Jalapeños Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Someburger
1002 DECKER DR, Baytown
|Hand Cut Fries
|$2.75
We cut fries fresh daily. Fried in a premium rice bran oil thats better for the ticker. Potatoes, oil and salt - nothing else, unless you ask for it!
|Jalapeno Poppers - 5 Pieces
|$5.95
5 Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, delicious!
|Somebreakfast Burger
|$7.15
Wake up right with bacon, egg, cheese and french fry hash on a quarter pound burger. Served with Grilled onions, mustard and mayo.
Iguana Joe’s
9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu
|Queso
|$6.29
Best Queso in the World!
|Quesadillas
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños on the side.
|Salad & Soup
Tortilla or Taco soup served with a smaller version of our fajita, pompeii, or taco salad.
Nara Thai
4505 Garth Rd., Baytown
|Fresh Roll
|$5.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
|Teriyaki
Grilled protein with teriyaki sauce, toasted sesame seeds, preserved cabbage, and carrot on the side
|Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Pho House Brews & More
4216 Decker Dr., Baytown
|Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls
|$4.49
Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried
|Your Flavor Black/Green Tea
|$4.50
Includes 1 add on
|PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)
|$12.99
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
Pho House
10424 I-10 #450, Baytown
|RICE Chicken #6
|$10.99
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
|PHO Chicken #15 (R)
|$12.99
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
|Spring Rolls
|$4.79
Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet