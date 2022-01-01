Baytown restaurants you'll love

Baytown restaurants
Toast
  /
  Baytown

Baytown's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Must-try Baytown restaurants

BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

5623 Garth Rd., Baytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Milkshake
Family Box$39.99
King's BBQ Baytown image

 

King's BBQ Baytown

4603 Garth Rd, Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket$17.99
Chopped BBQ$7.99
Pork Ribs$17.99
BUD's BBQ image

BBQ

BUD's BBQ

4505 Garth Rd, Baytown

Avg 2 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Family Pack #2$62.99
Ribeye SW W/Fries$10.99
Pulled Pork SW$7.59
Cadillac Jack's image

 

Cadillac Jack's

9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Potatoes Onions Jalapeños & Tomatoes$2.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese$2.99
Jalapeños Sausage Egg & Cheese$2.99
Someburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Someburger

1002 DECKER DR, Baytown

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$2.75
We cut fries fresh daily. Fried in a premium rice bran oil thats better for the ticker. Potatoes, oil and salt - nothing else, unless you ask for it!
Jalapeno Poppers - 5 Pieces$5.95
5 Jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese, delicious!
Somebreakfast Burger$7.15
Wake up right with bacon, egg, cheese and french fry hash on a quarter pound burger. Served with Grilled onions, mustard and mayo.
Iguana Joe’s image

 

Iguana Joe’s

9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Queso$6.29
Best Queso in the World!
Quesadillas
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños on the side.
Salad & Soup
Tortilla or Taco soup served with a smaller version of our fajita, pompeii, or taco salad.
Nara Thai image

 

Nara Thai

4505 Garth Rd., Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Roll$5.95
2 rolls with poached chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper served with spicy peanut sauce or a sweet and sour sauce
Teriyaki
Grilled protein with teriyaki sauce, toasted sesame seeds, preserved cabbage, and carrot on the side
Pad Thai
A choice of protein stir fried with rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts, and green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Restaurant banner

 

Pho House Brews & More

4216 Decker Dr., Baytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls$4.49
Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried
Your Flavor Black/Green Tea$4.50
Includes 1 add on
PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)$12.99
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
Restaurant banner

 

Pho House

10424 I-10 #450, Baytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RICE Chicken #6$10.99
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
PHO Chicken #15 (R)$12.99
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
Spring Rolls$4.79
Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baytown

Filet Mignon

Tacos

Pho

Brisket

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

