Burritos in Baytown
Baytown restaurants that serve burritos
Casa Julia Tex Mex
12629 IH-10 E, Mont Belvieu
|BURRITO JJ
|$19.00
Refried beans, mexican rice, taco meat, Chile con queso. Topped with Gravy, mix monterrey, and shredded cheese, lettuce. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side
|SEVEN (Lunch Burrito JJ)
|$11.00
Burrito ranchero chicken / taco meat side of rice and beans
Iguana Joe's
9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu
|Burrito Con Queso
|$0.00
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita, refried beans, and topped with queso, Served with your choice of rice.
|Burrito Dinner
|$9.99
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef and refried beans, topped with chili gravy and melted cheeses. Served your choice of beans and rice.
|Kids Mini Burrito
|$4.29