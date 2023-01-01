Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Baytown

Go
Baytown restaurants
Toast

Baytown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights

5003 Garth Rd, Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled Littles on Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan Cheese and croutons.
Chicken Fajita Salad$10.49
Grilled Littles, pico, corn, Cheddar Cheese, topped with tortillas strips and Cilantro Lime Ranch.
More about Sports bar & eatery with specialty chicken wings & other pub grub, plus event nights
King's BBQ Baytown image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd

4603 Garth Rd, Baytown

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.65
More about King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Baytown

Cake

Steamed Rice

Patty Melts

Pies

Cheese Fries

Tamales

Chicken Rolls

Salad Bowl

Map

More near Baytown to explore

Webster

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2081 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston