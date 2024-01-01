Curry in Baytown
Baytown restaurants that serve curry
Baytown Thai - Baytown
5623 Garth Rd #130, Baytown
|Yellow Curry
|$0.00
Choice of protein in coconut milk, Thai yellow curry paste with the spices of turmeric, cumin with potato and carrot
|Pineapple Curry
|$0.00
Nara Thai - Baytown
4505 Garth Rd., Baytown
|Panang Curry
Protein simmered in a sweet, savory, and nutty coconut milk curry with peanuts, bell pepper, and carrots
|Pineapple Curry
Protein simmered in a bold, sweet and spicy coconut milk curry with bell pepper, pineapple, and basil
|Simmered Beef Massaman Curry w/Avocado
|$17.95
Savory beef cubes simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots, and potatos with sliced avocado