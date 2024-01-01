Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Baytown

Baytown restaurants
Baytown restaurants that serve curry

Baytown Thai - Baytown

5623 Garth Rd #130, Baytown

Yellow Curry$0.00
Choice of protein in coconut milk, Thai yellow curry paste with the spices of turmeric, cumin with potato and carrot
Pineapple Curry$0.00
More about Baytown Thai - Baytown
Nara Thai - Baytown

4505 Garth Rd., Baytown

Panang Curry
Protein simmered in a sweet, savory, and nutty coconut milk curry with peanuts, bell pepper, and carrots
Pineapple Curry
Protein simmered in a bold, sweet and spicy coconut milk curry with bell pepper, pineapple, and basil
Simmered Beef Massaman Curry w/Avocado$17.95
Savory beef cubes simmered in coconut milk, massaman curry paste, onions, peanuts, carrots, and potatos with sliced avocado
More about Nara Thai - Baytown

