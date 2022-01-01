Fajitas in Baytown
Baytown restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Cadillac Jack's
Cadillac Jack's
9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu
|Beef Fajita Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
|Fajita Lunch Box
|$12.79
|Beef Fajita & Cheese Taco
|$5.25
More about Iguana Joe’s
Iguana Joe’s
9118 N. Highway 146, Mont Belvieu
|Chicken & Beef Fajitas for 2 (Combo)
|$37.99
|Fajita Party Pack #1
|$88.99
Fajita Party pack that feeds 4-6 people. Chicken and Beef fajita served with your choice of rice and beans, guacamole, grated cheese, pico, red sauce, green sauce, chips, and tortillas.
|Fajita Nachos
Corn tortilla chips. topped with your choice of fajita, refried beans, and melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.