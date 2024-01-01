Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Baytown

Go
Baytown restaurants
Toast

Baytown restaurants that serve pad thai

Banner pic

 

Baytown Thai - Baytown

5623 Garth Rd #130, Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$0.00
Stir-Fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg in savory and sweet tamarind Sauce served with crushed peanuts
More about Baytown Thai - Baytown
Item pic

 

Nara Thai - Baytown

4505 Garth Rd., Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai
Protein stir-fried with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
Pad See Eue (Classic Thai Flat Noodle)
Protein stir-fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
More about Nara Thai - Baytown

Browse other tasty dishes in Baytown

Grilled Chicken

Taco Salad

Yellow Curry

Burritos

Egg Rolls

Salmon

Chimichangas

Fajitas

Map

More near Baytown to explore

Webster

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2516 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston