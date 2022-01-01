Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spicy noodles in
Baytown
/
Baytown
/
Spicy Noodles
Baytown restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Pho House Brews & More
4216 Decker Dr, Baytown
No reviews yet
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)
$13.79
More about Pho House Brews & More
Pho House Brews & More - 4216 Decker Dr.
4216 Decker Dr., Baytown
No reviews yet
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)
$13.79
More about Pho House Brews & More - 4216 Decker Dr.
Browse other tasty dishes in Baytown
Cookies
Egg Rolls
Pork Belly
Beef Noodle Soup
Chicken Fajitas
Thai Tea
Filet Mignon
Chicken Rolls
More near Baytown to explore
Webster
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
League City
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Friendswood
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Texas City
No reviews yet
La Porte
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Seabrook
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Kemah
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Lake Charles
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1869 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston