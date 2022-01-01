Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Baytown

Go
Baytown restaurants
Toast

Baytown restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Consumer pic

 

Pho House Brews & More

4216 Decker Dr, Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)$13.79
More about Pho House Brews & More
Restaurant banner

 

Pho House Brews & More - 4216 Decker Dr.

4216 Decker Dr., Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (L)$13.79
More about Pho House Brews & More - 4216 Decker Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Baytown

Cookies

Egg Rolls

Pork Belly

Beef Noodle Soup

Chicken Fajitas

Thai Tea

Filet Mignon

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near Baytown to explore

Webster

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Friendswood

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston