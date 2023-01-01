Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Baytown

Baytown restaurants
Baytown restaurants that serve vermicelli

Item pic

 

Black Bayou Restaurant & Bar

1930 Garth Road, Baytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Pork Vermicelli$14.00
Char-grilled pork, cold rice noodles, lettuce
cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro and peanuts. Served with a side of sweet chili fish sauce.
Char-Grilled Pork Vermicelli Lunch$12.00
Char-grilled pork with rice noodles. lettuce
cucumbers, carrots, cllantro and peanuts
Served with a side of chili fish sauce. Lunch served with a vietnamese eggroll and your choice of tea or sweet tea.
Char-Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$12.00
Char-grilled chicken, cold rice noodles, lettuce cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro and peanuts. Served with a side of sweet chili fish sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Pho House - Baytown

10424 I-10 #450, Baytown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Vermicelli$2.25
