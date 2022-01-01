Bayville restaurants you'll love

Bayville restaurants
Toast
  Bayville

Must-try Bayville restaurants

Tastebowls image

 

Tastebowls

517 Atlantic City Blvd Suite C, Bayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tropical Coconut$10.00
Blend of Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey and Coconut Extract topped with Granola, Kiwi, Pineapple, and Coconut
Avocado Toast$4.50
Smashed avocado on buttered toast, topped with everything bagel seasoning
Berry Nutella Bowl$11.00
Blend of Apple Juice, Acai, Blueberries, Banana, strawberries, Honey, Topped with Strawberry, Nutella, Coconut, Granola, Banana
Perk Cafe image

 

Perk Cafe

333 Route 9, Bayville

Avg 4.1 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Blend Coffee
No bean is older than 7 days!
Latte
Our lattes are made with USDA Organic espresso beans, which are blended with an even mixture of milk and foam. A favorite here at Perk!
Egg and Cheese on King Sized English Muffin$4.45
2 scrambled eggs layered in cheese on a toasty KING SIZED English muffin. Options to add thick cut bacon, turkey bacon, porkroll, and fresh smashed avocado!
Birdie's Bar and Grill image

 

Birdie's Bar and Grill

5025 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way, Bayville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Ryan Wings$8.00
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.00
Smokies Craft BBQ image

 

Smokies Craft BBQ

333 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Toms River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

