Bayville restaurants you'll love
Bayville's top cuisines
Must-try Bayville restaurants
More about Tastebowls
Tastebowls
517 Atlantic City Blvd Suite C, Bayville
|Popular items
|Tropical Coconut
|$10.00
Blend of Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Honey and Coconut Extract topped with Granola, Kiwi, Pineapple, and Coconut
|Avocado Toast
|$4.50
Smashed avocado on buttered toast, topped with everything bagel seasoning
|Berry Nutella Bowl
|$11.00
Blend of Apple Juice, Acai, Blueberries, Banana, strawberries, Honey, Topped with Strawberry, Nutella, Coconut, Granola, Banana
More about Perk Cafe
Perk Cafe
333 Route 9, Bayville
|Popular items
|House Blend Coffee
No bean is older than 7 days!
|Latte
Our lattes are made with USDA Organic espresso beans, which are blended with an even mixture of milk and foam. A favorite here at Perk!
|Egg and Cheese on King Sized English Muffin
|$4.45
2 scrambled eggs layered in cheese on a toasty KING SIZED English muffin. Options to add thick cut bacon, turkey bacon, porkroll, and fresh smashed avocado!
More about Birdie's Bar and Grill
Birdie's Bar and Grill
5025 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way, Bayville
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
|Ryan Wings
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.00