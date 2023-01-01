Cheeseburgers in Bayville
Smokies Craft BBQ - 333 Atlantic City Blvd
333 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville
|Cheeseburger
|$12.99
2 4 oz. Smash burgers with your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion. Served on a brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.99
An 8oz. patty covered in your choice of oozy cheese and topped with crunchy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion served on a brioche bun. Served with a bag of chips.