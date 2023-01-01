Chicken sandwiches in Bayville
Smokies Craft BBQ - 333 Atlantic City Blvd
333 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
A delicious crispy chicken breast topped pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A juicy, tender crispy chicken breast tossed in our homemade Nashville rub and topped with pickles, lettuce, and mayo. Served on a brioche bun.