Chicken sandwiches in Bayville

Bayville restaurants
Bayville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Smokies Craft BBQ - 333 Atlantic City Blvd

333 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
A delicious crispy chicken breast topped pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.99
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A juicy, tender crispy chicken breast tossed in our homemade Nashville rub and topped with pickles, lettuce, and mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Smokies Craft BBQ - 333 Atlantic City Blvd
Big Dogs Cafe - Bayville

242 Atlantic City Boulevard, Berkeley Township

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken BLT Sandwich$13.50
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon & House Aioli On A Brioche Bun
More about Big Dogs Cafe - Bayville
