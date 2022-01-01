Go
Toast

Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1110 Kellogg Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (813 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

1110 Kellogg Ave

Janesville WI

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Irish Pub with authentic Irish fare, great beer selection. Extensive Whiskey and Scotch selection.

The Looking Glass

No reviews yet

We strive to provide you high quality food through our purchase of ingredients at local vendors. Seasonally we feature inclusions from The Janesville Farmer's market. Our menu is prepared fresh to order and worth the wait!

Whiskey Ranch

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston