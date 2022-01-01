Go
bb.q Chicken imageView gallery
Barbeque
Chicken

bb.q Chicken

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

121 Reviews

$$

4216 N Arlington Heights Rd

Arlington Heights, IL 60004

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

4216 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights IL 60004

Directions

Gallery

bb.q Chicken image
bb.q Chicken image

Nearby restaurants

Pastabilities
orange star4.6 • 552
167 McHenry Rd Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View restaurantnext
Georgian Shawarma
orange starNo Reviews
249 west dundee road Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View restaurantnext
Salsa Street
orange star4.5 • 1,012
1540 N Rand Rd Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext
Alley 64 Palatine
orange star3.6 • 86
2001 N Rand Rd Palatine, IL 60074
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext

bb.q Chicken

orange star4.5 • 121 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston