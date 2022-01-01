bb.q Chicken

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

Daikokuya Opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2002,

One of the first ramen bars in the scene of LA, Daikokuya has since expanded into multiple spots beyond its original location of Little Tokyo. Tonkotsu broth is Our signature due to its delicious umami flavor, and Ramen is made with custom noodles that incorporate our signature broth and the perfect mix of toppings.

We have locations in Little Tokyo, El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.

